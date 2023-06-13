NATO chief: Ukraine making progress in counteroffensive
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:53 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Ukraine is making progress in its counteroffensive against Russian invaders.
Stoltenberg made the comment as he met in the Oval Office with President Joe Biden, who said the U.S. commitment to NATO was rock solid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement