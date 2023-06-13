AAP's Sanjay Singh, Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar meet protesting farmers in Greater Noida

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said he would take up the issue of Greater Noida farmers' land compensation in Parliament on a priority basis.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, was speaking after he participated in a farmers' protest against the Greater Noida Authority, demanding hiked compensation for their land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government in the past.

The AAP leader also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of ignoring farmers while helping the Adani Group. ''What sort of rules do you have? You have acquired land of all villages as per old rules and are providing compensation as per new rules, doling out two times the compensation instead of four times the circle rate,'' Singh said.

He said there was a ''legitimate'' need for parity in the law for land acquisition and compensation for it.

''It is expected that Parliament would sit from July 20. I am promising you that if parliament functions, because sometimes it gets adjourned due to fight with the BJP, then the first issue to be raised in the country's Parliament would be your issue,'' the AAP leader said. He said it was ''unacceptable that airports, seaports, coal mines, gas and electricity, steel, cement, rail and whole of India has been given to Adani''.

''From sky to abyss, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji has given entire country to Adani. But when farmers ask for compensation, Yogi ji (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) and Modi ji say they don't have money. The BJP is looting our money and filling coffers of its friends. Account of every pie should be taken from them,'' Singh alleged. Meanwhile, Chandra Shekhar Aazad, the chief of Dalit rights group Bhim Army, also met with the protesting farmers in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Aazad demanded that the farmers who have been arrested during this protest be released, else an indefinite protest would be launched against the government.

''Joined the protest demonstration of the farmers going on for the last 50 days on the Greater Noida Authority, shared their pain and sorrow,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

''Sending 33 farmers to jail reflects the dictatorship and anti-farmer mentality of the government. Our demand from the administration is to unconditionally release all the farmers lodged in the jail and fulfill their demands, otherwise after seven days there will be an indefinite protest,'' the Bhim Army chief said.

On Monday, farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait also met with the protesting farmers in Greater Noida and extended support to their cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)