UP: Facebook user booked for objectionable post on PM Modi
PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:55 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a Facebook user for an alleged objectionable post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police officer said.
The FIR was registered at Kada Dham police station in Kaushambi against the Facebook user named Anjar Ahmed.
The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader, Kada Dham police station SHO Ashutosh Kumar Singh said.
The matter is being investigated, he added.
