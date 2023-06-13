UP: Facebook user booked for objectionable post on PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a Facebook user for an alleged objectionable post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police officer said.

The FIR was registered at Kada Dham police station in Kaushambi against the Facebook user named Anjar Ahmed.

The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader, Kada Dham police station SHO Ashutosh Kumar Singh said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

