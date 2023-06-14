Kuwait re-appoints prime minister in new government following elections -KUNA
Kuwait's crown prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister and asked him to name a new Cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday citing an emiri decree.
The prime minister's previous government resigned following parliamentary elections earlier this month. A long-running standoff between the government and the elected parliament has hampered efforts by the wealthy Gulf Arab oil producer to push through fiscal reforms, including a debt law allowing Kuwait to tap international markets.
