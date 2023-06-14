Top aide to Russia's Navalny jailed for 7.5 years for 'extremism' -Russian media
A Russian court on Wednesday jailed the former head of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny's campaign organisation in the Urals city of Ufa to seven years and six months in prison, Russian media reported.
Liliya Chanysheva was sentenced after being convicted of "creating an extremist organisation", media said.
