Income tax dept searches business establishments linked to 2 BRS MLAs and MP in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 19:27 IST
Income Tax department sleuths on Wednesday conducted searches at commercial establishments linked to BRS MLAs P Sekhar Reddy and M Janardhan Reddy and MP K Prabhakar Reddy here and at various locations in Telangana. According to sources, the I-T officials conducted searches to verify tax payments of the firms belonging to the MLAs and the MP. Media reports suggested that I-T searches were also conducted at some of the shopping malls belonging to Janardhan Reddy, who represents the Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency. Prabhakar Reddy is Medak Lok Sabha member while Sekhar Reddy is Bhongir MLA. Meanwhile, speaking to media on the raids, the Medak MP described them as "politically motivated". "In order to tarnish the image of the BRS party before the elections, the searches are being carried out. All our businesses are open and clean," Reddy said.

