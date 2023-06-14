Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Bill Gates to meet President Xi on Friday during China visit - sources

Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's co-founder, is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday during his visit to China, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said the encounter may be a one-on-one meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:07 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Bill Gates to meet President Xi on Friday during China visit - sources
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's co-founder, is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday during his visit to China, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The meeting will mark Xi's first meeting with a foreign private entrepreneur in recent years. The people said the encounter may be a one-on-one meeting. A third source confirmed they would meet, without providing further details.

Gates tweeted on Wednesday that he had landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

