"Symbol of his mentality..." Madhya Pradesh CM slams Congress leader over his remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hit out at Congress former chief Arun Yadav after the latter dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father to declare his party's strength in the poll-bound state. Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh CM said that Congress has resorted to "uncivilized language" as it is unable to directly compete with the PM.

"Today, the indecent remarks made by Congress leader Arun Yadav on the late father of PM Modi is a symbol of his mentality. This 'Congress culture', is their 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'. PM Modi is the pride of the country. Congress is not able to directly compete with the successful and popular Prime Minister of the country, so it has resorted to indecent and uncivilized language. Arun Yadav has broken political lines, Madhya Pradesh is ashamed of your statement," Chouhan said in a tweet. Arun Yadav on Wednesday made a disparaging remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot return to power in the State in the upcoming assembly elections even if his "late father visits MP".

"Modi ji can come. His senior, if any, can come. Nadda ji is coming here anyway. Modi's father can also come here if he wants, we have no objection. But there is a wind of favour for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, for change - we can see this clearly," Arun Yadav said on Wednesday. Reacting to Arun Yadav's remarks, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "BJP will win and that too under the leadership of PM Modi."

Notably, BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections later this year. The BJP has had an almost uninterrupted stint in power in State since 2003 except for when the Congress ruled for 15 months between the end of 2018 and early 2020 when the BJP toppled the Congress government with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia in March.

Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020 and his move toppled the Kamal Nath government just 15 months after its formation, paving the way for the BJP to form government. (ANI)

