Haryana BJP Chief Omprakash Dhankhar meets Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb in Delhi

"On the occasion, discussions were held between the two leaders on various topics and organizational topics for the Mahasampark Abhiyan going on in Haryana," an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:28 IST
Haryana BJP President Omprakash Dhankhar meets Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana BJP state president Omprakash Dhankhar on Wednesday met Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb at his residence in New Delhi. "On the occasion, discussions were held between the two leaders on various topics and organizational topics for the Mahasampark Abhiyan going on in Haryana," an official statement said.

"Discussion were also held on the achievement filled nine year tenure of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it added. On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, party leaders and ministers of the government are holding grand rallies across the country from May 30 to June 30 to inform about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development works launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

