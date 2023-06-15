Miami Mayor Suarez launches long-shot bid for 2024 Republican nomination
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 02:34 IST
Francis X. Suarez, the mayor of Miami who has overseen a tech-driven economic boom in the city, became the latest Republican to join the burgeoning ranks of presidential aspirants, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.
Reuters was not able to immediately confirm authenticity of FEC filing with Suarez.
