Miami Mayor Suarez launches long-shot bid for 2024 Republican nomination

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 02:34 IST
Francis X. Suarez, the mayor of Miami who has overseen a tech-driven economic boom in the city, became the latest Republican to join the burgeoning ranks of presidential aspirants, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm authenticity of FEC filing with Suarez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

