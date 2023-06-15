Left Menu

Nigeria's President Tinubu suspends head of anti-graft agency

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday suspended the head of the economic and financial crimes unit Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely for abuse of office, the presidency said in a statement. The move came a week after the president suspended the country's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele. A spokesman for the economic and financial crimes unit (EFCC) did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 03:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 03:08 IST
Nigeria's President Tinubu suspends head of anti-graft agency

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday suspended the head of the economic and financial crimes unit Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely for abuse of office, the presidency said in a statement. The move came a week after the president suspended the country's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele.

A spokesman for the economic and financial crimes unit (EFCC) did not immediately respond to calls for comment. Created 20 years ago, the EFCC investigates and prosecutes financial crimes, including money laundering and corruption.

Bawa, the fifth chairman of EFCC, was appointed two years ago after the Senate refused to approve the reappointment of his predecessor who acted for four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023