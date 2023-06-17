Former U'khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat accuses AIMIM's Owaisi of inciting communal tension

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday accused AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi of inciting communal tension in the hill state through his tweets and said he will not be allowed to disrupt peace and vitiate the atmosphere.

Owaisi in a tweet had demanded a ban on the proposed 'maha panchayat' in Purola, which has been in the grip of communal tension.

Rawat also advised the 'maulvis' to teach good values to children in madrassas so that communal harmony is maintained.

Citing the example of Hindu religious leaders, the BJP leader said they never provoke the youth to do anything wrong or immoral.

Speaking on the state government's ongoing crackdown against ''love and land jihad'', the BJP leader said India is ruled by the Constitution and the action against land encroachment or forced conversions has legal sanction.

Accusing Owaisi of posting provocative tweets, Rawat said he was trying to foment trouble in Uttarakhand and said he would not succeed.

''He (Owaisi) is trying to create trouble here because it suits his kind of politics. He should not talk in a threatening tone. Uttarakhand has never tolerated threats. He should speak carefully. He will come to Uttarakhand only when he is allowed to do so,'' Rawat said. The recent developments in Purola reflect a consciousness which he should understand, Rawat said.

Trade bodies and Hindutva outfits in the Purola town of Uttarkashi district had called for a 'maha panchayat' in protest against alleged incidents of ''love jihad''. The call for the 'maha panchayat' was withdrawn on Wednesday.

''Love jihad'' is a term often used by BJP leaders and right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

