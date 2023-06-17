Left Menu

Former U'khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat accuses AIMIM's Owaisi of inciting communal tension

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:07 IST
Former U'khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat accuses AIMIM's Owaisi of inciting communal tension
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday accused AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi of inciting communal tension in the hill state through his tweets and said he will not be allowed to disrupt peace and vitiate the atmosphere.

Owaisi in a tweet had demanded a ban on the proposed 'maha panchayat' in Purola, which has been in the grip of communal tension.

Rawat also advised the 'maulvis' to teach good values to children in madrassas so that communal harmony is maintained.

Citing the example of Hindu religious leaders, the BJP leader said they never provoke the youth to do anything wrong or immoral.

Speaking on the state government's ongoing crackdown against ''love and land jihad'', the BJP leader said India is ruled by the Constitution and the action against land encroachment or forced conversions has legal sanction.

Accusing Owaisi of posting provocative tweets, Rawat said he was trying to foment trouble in Uttarakhand and said he would not succeed.

''He (Owaisi) is trying to create trouble here because it suits his kind of politics. He should not talk in a threatening tone. Uttarakhand has never tolerated threats. He should speak carefully. He will come to Uttarakhand only when he is allowed to do so,'' Rawat said. The recent developments in Purola reflect a consciousness which he should understand, Rawat said.

Trade bodies and Hindutva outfits in the Purola town of Uttarkashi district had called for a 'maha panchayat' in protest against alleged incidents of ''love jihad''. The call for the 'maha panchayat' was withdrawn on Wednesday.

''Love jihad'' is a term often used by BJP leaders and right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023