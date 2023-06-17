Why PM is mum on Manipur situation, wrestlers’ protest: D Raja

Senior CPI leader D Raja on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi wondering why he is keeping a “studied silence” on Manipur where over 100 people have lost their lives in ethnic violence since early last month.

The prime minister has also not uttered a single word on the wrestlers’ protest, the CPI general secretary said.

''Democracy is in peril... Misgovernance is prevailing in the country under the Modi regime. Manipur is in turmoil. The prime minister keeps on talking in Mann Ki Baat, but he is keeping a studied silence on Manipur,'' Raja said while addressing the media here.

He demanded that Modi should reply to the nation as to who was behind the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Army and para-military personnel were deployed in the northeastern state where ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities claimed more than 100 lives since May 3.

The Manipur government has imposed a curfew on 11 of the 16 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

The senior CPI leader, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, also alleged that how wrestlers’ protest was handled was a matter of serious concern.

“The wrestlers are fighting for a cause and are accusing a BJP MP (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment). But the prime minister has not uttered a word and no action has been taken,” he alleged.

People are suffering as the nation is passing through a severe crisis, Raja claimed.

''There is an economic crisis while poverty and unemployment have become manifold. Middle-class people and farmers are all under attack as the Modi government has completely failed to tackle the basic issues of livelihood of the people,'' he said.

Modi had promised good governance but what prevails is only “misgovernance”, the CPI leader claimed.

Raja said the need of the hour is to save the country and that is why CPI is advocating a larger unity and has urged parties to come forward to save democracy and constitution and root out the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI will be attending the meeting being organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23, he said.

He alleged that the BJP is afraid of the opposition unity and that is why it is trying to create hardships for non-BJP-ruled states like Jharkhand.

