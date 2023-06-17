Left Menu

Those involved in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial scam will be exposed, says Punjab CM Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:48 IST
Those involved in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial scam will be exposed, says Punjab CM Mann
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said those involved in corruption in the execution of the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial project in Jalandhar will be exposed.

Mann, without naming anyone, said the Vigilance Bureau is summoning an ''affluent'' person for allegedly ''swindling'' funds earmarked for the execution of the project. In a statement issued here, Mann further said that he fails to understand how the investigation in the matter is an attack on the media.

''Was money issued in the name of the media and if not then what has the newspaper to do with this?'' he asked.

''It is a matter of accountability of Rs 200 crore used for construction of a memorial in the name of great martyrs,'' Mann said, adding that he will ensure accountability for every single penny spent from the public exchequer.

Barjinder Singh Hamdard, the editor-in-chief of a Punjabi daily, was under the Vigilance Bureau scanner over the alleged misuse of funds in the execution of the memorial.

Hamdard was instrumental in the conception and construction of the project.

The Jang-e-Azadi Memorial is a memorial and museum in Jalandhar's Kartarpur town, built in memory of the sacrifices made by the Punjabi community in the Indian independence movement.

On June 1, several Opposition leaders gathered at the office of the newspaper in Jalandhar to rally behind its editor-in-chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023