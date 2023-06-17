Now is the time to talk peace, African presidents tell Russia's Putin

A delegation of African leaders seeking to mediate in the Ukraine conflict told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that it was time to negotiate an end to fighting, which they said was harming the entire world.

The delegation, which includes presidents from Senegal, South Africa, Zambia, and Comoros, as well as the prime minister of Egypt, travelled to Kyiv on Friday, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

