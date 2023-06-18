"Deeply distressed by recent clashes..," says West Bengal Governor

After paying a visit to violence-hit Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said that he was "deeply distressed" with the clashes which took place on the last day of filing nominations for the panchayat elections. "I had seen myself what happened here. I have heard that it is a war. I am deeply distressed. This is not an acceptable situation. The common man has their rights. Many things have been reported here," the Governor said while addressing a press conference here.

Bose visited violence affected area of Canning in South 24 Parganas district. The area witnessed sporadic violence between two groups of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers ahead of panchayat polls. He further said that being a "custodian of the Constitution", he cannot let these incidents happen.

"I have a commitment. We the people of India make our Constitution. Governor is a custodian of the Constitution and I defend it. Unfortunately, in some pockets, I have visited. I have met the victims. I am determined to stand by the people," he added. The Governor further said that he has approached the West Bengal government and Chief Secretary regarding the recent clashes.

"I have approached to government and Chief Secretary. This is Tagore's Bengal where the mind is without fear and the head is held high," Bose said. Earlier on June 16, WB Governor visited Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, to assess the impact of recent violence during nominations for panchayat elections on Friday.

Talking to media persons, CV Ananda Bose said, "I interacted with the victims of violence and locals. I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. The perpetrators of violence will be silenced in a permanent way under the Constitution and law of the land. Peace-loving people of Bengal should be able to exercise their franchise (in panchayat polls)." To maintain order, heavy security deployments have been made in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly in the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and the Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) have occurred over the past two days.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11. The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

