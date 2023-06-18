Left Menu

Emergency dark era in country's history: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 12:33 IST
Emergency dark era in country's history: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Emergency was a dark era in the country's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy.

He asserted that India is the mother of democracy which holds democratic values and the Constitution supreme and, therefore, ''we cannot forget June 25 when Emergency was imposed on us''.

Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also lauded India's increasing capability to deal with natural disasters as he expressed confidence that the people of Kutch will quickly recover from the devastation caused by cyclone Biparjoy.

The prime minister said after the devastating earthquake two decades ago, people had expressed doubts on whether Kutch will be able to recover from the destruction.

But the people of Kutch recovered from the disaster, he said.

Modi also said that in the last few years, India's disaster management capability has increased and it is becoming an example. Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat.

The prime minister said this time he is holding his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast on June 18 instead of last Sunday of the month as he will be travelling to the United States next week.

Modi said during his visit, he will get an opportunity to participate in the International Yoga Day programme at the UN headquarters in New York.

''I appeal to all of you to adopt yoga in your life and make it part of daily routine,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023