Kejriwal spent over Rs 40 cr on residence renovation but can't provide electricity to Delhiites: Smriti Irani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:06 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent more than Rs 40 crore on the renovation of his official residence but cannot provide drinking water and electricity to the people of the city.

At an event organised in west Delhi to mark the completion of the Narendra Modi government's nine years in office, Irani alleged that Kejriwal doesn't give money for development projects but is the ''first person to take credit''.

''It's shameful that the Delhi CM spent over Rs 40 crore on the construction of his 'sheesh mahal' (place of mirrors) but cannot provide clean drinking water and electricity to the people of the capital. He did not let the poor people avail the benefit of the Centre's Ayushman scheme,'' she said.

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave free vaccines to 70 lakh people and free ration to 73 lakh people in the capital and ''Kejriwal took credit for it''.

She said it is Delhi's ''misfortune'' that their chief minister is against the construction of the Ram temple.

''The Delhi CM says 'Ram ka mandir na banao, mandir hatao, hospital chalao' (Do not make Ram temple, remove temple and construct hospitals),'' Irani alleged.

