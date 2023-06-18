Kejriwal a two-faced person: Rajasthan BJP chief Joshi

Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi on Sunday hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his ''illiterate people at the Centre'' remark, saying the AAP chief is a ''corrupt and two-faced person''. Addressing a rally in Sriganganagar district of poll-bound Rajasthan on Sunday, Kejriwal said ''illiterate people'' are running the government at the Centre and urged voters not to pick those with ''fake degrees'' next time. Joshi said that the poor condition of Delhi which has happened under Kejriwal's rule is not hidden from the public. ''There was a big liquor scam in Delhi, and several ministers of the Kejriwal government have gone to jail on charges of corruption,'' he said.

''Kejriwal ji, look at your face in the mirror, how you have done the work of looting and misleading the people of Delhi and building 'Sheeshmahal' for yourself...this dual character face is now in front of the world,'' the BJP leader said in a statement. Joshi also countered Kejriwal's remark on demonetisation and said that whenever any decision is taken in the national interest, the AAP is seen standing against the country, be it Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 or triple talaq. These people do not want peace in the country, he alleged.

The state BJP chief said that the people of the country have not only seen but also felt the change that has taken place under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.

