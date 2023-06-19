Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-06-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 08:43 IST
Places linked to Lord Krishna in MP to be developed: CM Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that sites associated with Lord Krishna in the state would be developed in a systematic manner.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are due later this year.

Speaking at a programme of Yadav community here on Sunday, Chouhan said, ''We have left no stone unturned in the development of the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, where Lord Krishna received his education. We will gradually develop other places associated with Lord Krishna in the state.'' He said the development of places associated with Lord Krishna is a duty and not a matter of politics.

''The development of Lord Krishna's places of worship in the state will inspire every community because Shri Krishna belongs to everyone and the whole world is contained in him,'' he said.

The chief minister instructed State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, who was present at the function, to prepare a list of religious places associated with Lord Krishna so that a plan could be chalked out for their development.

Chouhan also said the amount given to cow shelters from the government exchequer has been increased four times so that the cows can be properly fed and taken care of.

There will be simplification of policies related to the operation of 'gaushalas' (cow sheds) in the state, he said.

The chief minister said the state government has made a stringent law against cow slaughter and it will be strictly implemented.

Chouhan also announced the development of a memorial and statue of Rao Tularam, the martyr of the freedom struggle of 1857, in Indore, installation of a statue in the memory of 'Padma Shri' awardee gynaecologist doctor Bhakti Yadav, and cooperation in the construction of hostels for students of the Yadav community.

The chief minister assured that the Yadav community would be given ''due representation'' in the state.

