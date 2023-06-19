Left Menu

MP: Woman shot at in Jabalpur; Cong and BJP spar over accused

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a man for allegedly firing at a 26-year-old woman when she went to meet him at his office in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.A state Congress leader claimed the accused was a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary, but the BJP denied it. Rubbishing the claim, BJP city unit president Prabhat Sahu said the accused is neither a member nor an office-bearer of the BJP.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a man for allegedly firing at a 26-year-old woman when she went to meet him at his office in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

A state Congress leader claimed the accused was a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary, but the BJP denied it. The incident took place on Friday when the woman went to meet the accused at his office, Sanjeevni Nagar police station in-charge Kranti Barve said.

The woman alleged the accused fired at her with a gun, he said.

She is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

The accused was at large and efforts were on to trace him, Barve said, adding a process was on to identify the type of weapon used in the incident. A case was registered against the accused on the charge of attempt to murder and under provisions of the Arms Act, the official said.

Meanwhile, MP Congress general secretary Saurabh Sharma claimed the accused has in his Facebook profile referred to himself as a BJP leader. Rubbishing the claim, BJP city unit president Prabhat Sahu said the accused is neither a member nor an office-bearer of the BJP.

