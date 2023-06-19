Nitish greets Rahul on birthday
PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Kumar wished Gandhi a long life and good health.
''Heartiest greetings and good wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life'', the JD(U) leader tweeted in Hindi.
Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Bihar capital later this week to attend a meeting of top leaders opposed to the BJP, convened by Kumar to discuss the strategy for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Kumar
- Gandhi
- JDU
- Bihar
- Shri Rahul Gandhi
- Hindi
- Lok Sabha
- Nitish Kumar
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; Maha CM, Pawar, Fadnavis hail her performances, mourn loss to Hindi, Marathi cinema
Winnability will be criterion while allocating tickets in NCP for Lok Sabha polls: Ajit Pawar
Winnability will be criterion while allocating tickets in NCP for Lok Sabha polls: Ajit Pawar
Maha: Shiv Sena minister bats for 2019 Lok Sabha seat-sharing formula with BJP; says his party will contest 23 of 48 seats
Undecided about contesting Lok Sabha polls, feeling enough about politics: MP D K Suresh