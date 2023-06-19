Nitish greets Rahul on birthday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Kumar wished Gandhi a long life and good health.

''Heartiest greetings and good wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life'', the JD(U) leader tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Bihar capital later this week to attend a meeting of top leaders opposed to the BJP, convened by Kumar to discuss the strategy for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)