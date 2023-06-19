CMs, leaders wish Rahul Gandhi as he turns 53

Chief ministers of several states and leaders from various political parties extended birthday greetings to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who turned 53 on Monday.

Gandhi thanked everyone for their wishes.

''Thank you all for the wonderful wishes! Your love and support gives me strength,'' he said on Twitter.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''Warm birthday greetings to Shri Rahul Gandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable.'' ''May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony,'' the Congress chief tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also greeted Rahul Gandhi.

''Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru Rahul Gandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar wished Gandhi a long life and good health.

''Heartiest greetings and good wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life'', the JD(U) leader tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi is scheduled to visit Bihar's capital Patna later this week to attend a meeting of top Opposition leaders convened by Kumar to forge opposition unity and discuss the strategy for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Haasan, who is the Makkal Needhi Maiam party president, tweeted, ''I wish my friend @RahulGandhi a joyous birthday. You have faced adversity with a smile and responded to hate with love. May you have a long life with continued happiness and health.'' Gandhi, a former Congress president, turned 53 on Monday. He had recently been on a tour of the United States where he gave a series of speeches. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Himachal Pradesh's Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also sent their best wishes.

''Happy birthday to former Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi, the mass leader who has spread the message of harmony, unity and brotherhood in the country by fulfilling the historic resolve of connecting India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,'' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Your efficient leadership gives us the strength to fulfill the goal of social security,'' he said.

Baghel said, ''Birthday greetings and best wishes from all of us to the popular leader Rahul Gandhi, who questions the establishment fearlessly and gives strength to crores of people.'' ''I pray to God that your courage continues to give strength to the countrymen,'' he said. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also tweeted, ''Happiest returns of the day brother RahulGandhi! May Almighty bless you with good health & happiness in abundance!''.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also sent her best wishes to Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted, ''Sh. Rahul Gandhi is a beacon of light in these dark times, who dreams of a developed, safe and peace-loving India. Salute to his selfless struggle, his commitment to inclusivity, his progressive thought and his dedication for the poor and downtrodden. Wishing Rahul ji, the visionary of our times, a happy birthday.'' Another Congress general secretary, Randeep Surjewala, said, ''Leadership is not a position or a title, it is sincerity, commitment & indelible faith in truth and justice!'' ''Speaking the voice of people without courage and without fear and taking along every section of society and walking on the path of truth and non-violence, many best wishes to our leader Rahul Gandhi,'' he said on Twitter. The Indian Youth Congress organised several programmes to mark their leader's birthday, including a Bharat Jodo Yatra photo exhibition at the Youth Congress office.

The National Students Union of India distributed red roses to students to spread the message of love, and offered 'sherbet' at a stall they named ''mohabbat ki dubaan''.

The NSUI Rajasthan organised 'RUN For Lungs - Marathon' to mark the occasion. Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district held prayers and recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Along with district Congress president Pradeep Singhal, the party workers participated in 'bhajan-keertan' and recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

The spokesperson of the party's district unit, Anil Singh, said 'sherbat' was distributed in all the blocks of Amethi, and party workers also celebrated Gandhi's birthday at the block headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)