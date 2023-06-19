Mexico president taps labor minister to be next interior minister
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 21:31 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he is naming current Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde to become the country's next interior minister.
Previous incumbent Adan Augusto Lopez resigned as interior minister last week to run for the presidential nomination of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).
