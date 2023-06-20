Left Menu

UP madrassas asked to celebrate Yoga Day

PTI | Lucnow | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:00 IST
UP madrassas asked to celebrate Yoga Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board has issued orders to celebrate Yoga Day in all aided and non-aided recognized madrassas of the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Jagmohan Singh, registrar of the Madrasa Education Board, in a letter sent to all the district minority welfare officers of the state on June 17, has said that they should make efforts from their level to celebrate Yoga Day in all aided and non-aided recognized madrassas of the state on June 21.

Meanwhile, Madrassa Board Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Javed said all recognized madrassas have completed preparations for Yoga Day. He has also appealed to private madrassa operators to celebrate Yoga Day.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha is also busy preparing for the yoga programme in 900 madrassas of the state on Yoga Day.

State BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali said that on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Morcha has completed the preparations for Yoga exercise programme in 900 madrassas of the state.

At present, there are 16,531 madrassas in the state, out of which 558 get grants from the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023