Rajasthan CM Gehlot writes to PM Modi over NDRF rules

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to amend the rules of NDRF and SDRF, claiming that the ''change in the rules by the Centre'' has caused delay in release of compensation to the affected people. Talking to media after carrying out an aerial survey of cyclone Biparjoy-hit areas of Jalore and Sirohi districts on Tuesday, Gehlot said that the rules of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and SDRF have been tweaked by the Centre. "I have written to the prime minister...also, state chief secretary is in talks with the officials at the Centre for rectifying these rules," he said.

Gehlot further said that not only Rajasthan but other states are also not able to give compensation on time. "If compensation is not given on time, what is the use of it? It is a big problem," the CM said.

After the aerial survey, Gehlot met the people in Sanchore and assured them of all assistance by the government. Sanchore of Jalore district has suffered the fury of the cyclone, after a major dam of the region, Suvana, collapsed inundating 25 villages. Gehlot also had an aerial survey of Sirohi district where Mount Abu and Sheoganj have received 360 mm and 315 mm rainfall, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)