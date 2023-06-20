UP: CM Yogi inaugurates projects worth crores in Balrampur on second-day visit

On the second day of his Balrampur tour on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Maa Pateshwari temple in Devipatan early morning and offered prayers for a happy and healthy state. The Chief Minister also reviewed the facilities at the temple and paid floral tributes and obeisance to the statues of saints, including among others that of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Gaushala and fed jaggery and gram to the cows and calves. CM Yogi also took part in the inauguration or foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects worth Rs. 1,212 crores in district Ambedkar Nagar with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to Balrampur. He inaugurated the 'Tharu Tribal Museum' and 'Tharu Tribal Exhibition' in Balrampur district on Monday. "The all-round development of the tribal society is one of the top priorities of the double engine government. In this series, the 'Tharu Tribe Cultural Museum' built in district Balrampur, the land of blessings of Maa Pateshwari Devi and Maharaja Balram, 'Rashtrarishi' Nanaji Deshmukh and former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal ji, was inaugurated today," CM Yogi tweeted on Monday.

"The 'Tharu Tribal Exhibition' was also inaugurated on this occasion. There is complete confidence that this museum will become a major centre for the conservation and promotion of tribal culture traditions and heritage while connecting with the glorious past. Hearty congratulations to the residents of the district," Yogi Adityanath tweeted further. On his first day of the visit on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hit out at the Congress party over its criticism of the Centre's decision to select Gita Press for the Gandhi Peace Prize award for 2021, saying the descendants of "accidental Hindus are not able to digest the honour" given to the Gorakhpur-based publisher.

Without naming anyone during his speech in Balrampur, CM said, "The descendants of accidental Hindu are not able to digest the honour given to Gita Press. Gita Press has been serving Sanatan Hindu Dharma for a century. Sanatan Hindu Dharma paves the way for the welfare of humanity. It is a matter of pride that the main centre of its publication has received the Gandhi Peace Prize." (ANI)

