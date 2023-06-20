Sena-UBT to hold protest against 'irregularities' in BMC; Shinde replies with 'dacoits' barb

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) will on July 1 organise a morcha or demonstration outside the Mumbai municipal corporation to protest ''irregularities'' in its functioning, party president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray alleged ''loot'' of public money in Mumbai and claimed money is being splurged in the name of organising events related to G20 and road concretization in the financial capital.

He attacked the Eknath Shinde-led government, saying there was no one to question them.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back, saying, ''It does not suit dacoits to talk about robbery'' and claimed they (Shiv Sena-UBT) are scared because an SIT has been set up (to probe 'irregularities' in BMC when Thackeray-led MVA government was in office) and they are trying to mislead people.'' Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also slammed the Shiv Sena (UBT) president, saying his discomfort is understandable as the SIT is going to expose an alleged gang in the BMC that was active with Thackeray's blessings.

Notably, Shinde on Monday approved setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe ''irregularities'' worth Rs 12,024 crore in various works of the Mumbai civic body (when MVA was in power) flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Thackeray, who has been raising allegations of corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in the absence of elected representatives, there was no one to question them BJP-Shiv Sena government.

The former CM said the Shinde government lacks courage to face civic elections.

Thackeray rejected the charge of corruption in the BMC when he was in office (November 2019-June 2022) and said all work contracts were awarded through tendering process even when the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act were in force during the coronavirus pandemic.

India's richest civic body was ruled by the Shiv Sena (undivided) from 1997 to 2022 and is currently under an administrator as the term of its elected corporators ended early last year and fresh polls are due.

Thackeray said the BMC's revenue was in deficit when the Shiv Sena took charge in 1997 but in the next 25 years, its fixed deposits rose to a whopping Rs 92,000 crore.

He alleged Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 9,000 crore has been spent from these FDs which is a ploy to empty the coffers of Mumbai and make it ''beg before Delhi'', a refence to the central government.

''Mumbai is left without any guardian and loot is on. Someone has to question the BMC because this is people's money. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will take out a morcha against irregularities in the BMC,'' he said, adding party leaders, including his son Aaditya Thackeray, will lead the stir.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said the proposed morcha is nothing but an attempt to mislead residents of Mumbai.

''It does not suit dacoits to talk about robbery. For the last 10 to 15 years those who robbed Mumbai the CAG is going to ask where thousands of crore went. They are scared because of the SIT and this (the morcha) is an attempt to mislead (people),'' said the chief minister.

''......The robber is scolding the police. The SIT will work impartially and probe the allegations. This is Mumbai's money and it should stay with the people and cannot be diverted anywhere. Things will be clear after the probe,'' the CM added. Speaking to reporters separately, deputy CM Fadnavis said many people are going to be exposed after the SIT, headed by the Mumbai police commissioner, submits its findings.

"Uddhavji's unease is understandable as the CM-appointed SIT is going to expose a gang in the BMC that was active because of his (Thackeray's) blessings. The CAG, in its report, has already indicated the possibility of corruption in various procurement orders issued by the BMC,'' said Fadnavis, who also handles home and finance portfolios.

"Many people are going to be exposed," the deputy CM added.

Asked about the July 1 morcha of the Shiv Sena (UBT) at the BMC headquarters, Fadnavis said, "It can only be described as thief countering the police.'' Shiv Sena MLC and party spokesperson Manisha Kayande, who switched to the Shinde camp this week, said BMC's fixed deposits were used for projects like sewage treatment plants, concretisation of roads and Aapla Davakhana (your clinic) projects.

''If there would have been corruption (in the BMC), its FDs would not have risen by Rs 11,000 crore (years ago) -- from Rs 77,000 crore to Rs 88,000 crore,'' Kayande told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray held a meeting with former BMC corporators.

Nearly a dozen former Shiv Sena corporators owing allegiance to Thackeray have switched sides and joined the Shinde camp in the last one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)