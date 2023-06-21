Yoga has got recognition across globe: Gadkari

Left Menu

The International Yoga Day is celebrated not only in India, but many parts of the world in a big way, Gadkari said. In a video message, Modi said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:46 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said yoga has got recognition across the world.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering at a Yoga Day programme in his hometown Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations.

The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

''Yoga has got recognition across the world. The International Yoga Day is celebrated not only in India, but many parts of the world in a big way,'' Gadkari said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official State Visit to the US, will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York on Wednesday. In a video message, Modi said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

