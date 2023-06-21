President Murmu urges everyone to adopt yoga in daily lives, experience its transformative power

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power.

The president greeted everyone on the International Day of Yoga and said yoga is India's great gift to the rest of the world. ''Greetings to all on the International Day of Yoga! Yoga is one of our civilisation's great accomplishments, and India's great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life,'' she said in a tweet and shared pictures of her doing yoga. ''Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us. On this day, I urge everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power,'' Murmu said in her tweet.

