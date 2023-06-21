Left Menu

President Murmu urges everyone to adopt yoga in daily lives, experience its transformative power

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power.The president greeted everyone on the International Day of Yoga and said yoga is Indias great gift to the rest of the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 11:50 IST
President Murmu urges everyone to adopt yoga in daily lives, experience its transformative power
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power.

The president greeted everyone on the International Day of Yoga and said yoga is India's great gift to the rest of the world. ''Greetings to all on the International Day of Yoga! Yoga is one of our civilisation's great accomplishments, and India's great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life,'' she said in a tweet and shared pictures of her doing yoga. ''Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us. On this day, I urge everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power,'' Murmu said in her tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023