"Day is not far when PM will run all states," Delhi CM writes to Opp parties to discuss Centre's ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the opposition parties to discuss the Centre's ordinance that effectively nullifies the Supreme Court order over control of services in Delhi while alleging that similar ordinances could be brought for other states too. Kejriwal appealed to the leaders of opposition parties to discuss how to defeat the bill related to the Centre's Ordinance in Rajya Sabha in their upcoming meeting scheduled to take place in Bihar's Patna on June 23.

"On June 23, the meeting of opposition parties in Bihar should first discuss how to defeat the ordinance in Parliament," Arvind Kejriwal said in his letter dated June 20. He said, "The ordinance is an experiment, and if it is successful, the Centre will bring similar ordinances in non-BJP states and take away the right of the state government from the subjects of the Concurrent List."

"The day is not far when the Prime Minister will run all state governments through 33 governors/LG," he said in the letter. Kejriwal said that democracy will end in Delhi if the ordinance is implemented and after Delhi, it will also end in other states.

"Once the ordinance is implemented, democracy will end in Delhi, the Center will run the government through LG, and after Delhi, democracy will end in other states too," Kejriwal said in his letter. The first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), formed through the Centre's Ordinance was conducted on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the newly constituted body is 'futile' as its remaining two members-- Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi-- are officers of the Central government and can pass any order with a majority. He said that the Delhi government will move to the Supreme Court against the Centre's Ordinance.

The NCCSA was formed, for the first time, last month after the Centre brought an Ordinance and gave it the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi. According to the Ordinance, NCCSA is headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi, with the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi being the other two members.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the opposition against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)