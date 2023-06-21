Left Menu

PM Modi-led Yoga session at UN creates Guinness World Record

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters here on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

Modi, who is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for participation of people of most nationalities, officials said.

The prime minister, wearing a customised white yoga T-shirt and trouser, thanked people for coming here from far away to attend the celebration.

''I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today,'' Modi told the gathering.

He was joined by President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and New York City mayor Eric Adams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

