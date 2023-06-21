Left Menu

World witnessed India's cultural power at UN HQs: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the world witnessed the power of Indias culture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the international yoga day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York.PM Modi described Yoga as truly universal and free from copyrights and patents as he led the historic event to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.A landmark day for India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:05 IST
World witnessed India's cultural power at UN HQs: HM Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the world witnessed the power of India's culture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the international yoga day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

PM Modi described Yoga as ''truly universal'' and ''free from copyrights and patents'' as he led the historic event to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

''A landmark day for India. The world witnessed the power of India's culture as PM @narendramodi Ji practised Yoga at the UN HQs on Yoga Day today. Modi Ji not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India's glory by gifting a new worldview of unity,'' Shah tweeted.

The home minister also said that in a remarkable achievement, yoga enthusiasts from different parts of the world created a Guinness World Record at the UN headquarters for the highest number of nationalities practising yoga together.

''The feat achieved in the presence of PM @narendramodi Ji is a perfect ode to Yoga and the spirit of India's inclusively,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023