TDP will adopt handloom workers on returning to power, says Nara Lokesh

The TDP would adopt handloom workers in Andhra Pradesh soon after coming to power and formulate a separate action plan to promote the handloom sector, said party's general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday.

He made the promise during an interaction with handloom workers at Dakkili campsite in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency in Nellore district as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra (marathon political walkathon). "It is the TDP that introduced Janata Clothes scheme to come to the rescue of handloom workers," a release from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) quoted Lokesh as saying.

A textile park powered with latest technology would also be set up if the party returned to power in the state, he said. Meanwhile, Lokesh has lined up a dedicated portal, www.weaversdirect.in for promoting weavers and the handloom sector, which he will launch on Thursday. Announcing this decision at Venkatagiri, a place famous for silk sarees, the TDP leader observed that he wanted to help weavers by linking tech to handlooms among others.

