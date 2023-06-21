Left Menu

TDP will adopt handloom workers on returning to power, says Nara Lokesh

It is the TDP that introduced Janata Clothes scheme to come to the rescue of handloom workers, a release from Telugu Desam Party TDP quoted Lokesh as saying.A textile park powered with latest technology would also be set up if the party returned to power in the state, he said. Meanwhile, Lokesh has lined up a dedicated portal, www.weaversdirect.in for promoting weavers and the handloom sector, which he will launch on Thursday.

PTI | Nellore | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:33 IST
TDP will adopt handloom workers on returning to power, says Nara Lokesh
  • Country:
  • India

The TDP would adopt handloom workers in Andhra Pradesh soon after coming to power and formulate a separate action plan to promote the handloom sector, said party's general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday.

He made the promise during an interaction with handloom workers at Dakkili campsite in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency in Nellore district as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra (marathon political walkathon). "It is the TDP that introduced Janata Clothes scheme to come to the rescue of handloom workers," a release from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) quoted Lokesh as saying.

A textile park powered with latest technology would also be set up if the party returned to power in the state, he said. Meanwhile, Lokesh has lined up a dedicated portal, www.weaversdirect.in for promoting weavers and the handloom sector, which he will launch on Thursday. Announcing this decision at Venkatagiri, a place famous for silk sarees, the TDP leader observed that he wanted to help weavers by linking tech to handlooms among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023