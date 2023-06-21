Union ministers, LG lead yoga day celebrations in Delhi

Delhi celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday with events across the national capital that witnessed the participation of political leaders and officials.

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya and Piyush Goyal and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena took part in yoga day events in the city.

Union Petroleum Minister Puri said in a tweet, ''Yoga for ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam''! Joined exponents and practitioners of yoga in a global celebration of the ancient practice of fitness at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.'' He also tweeted a 90-second clip of him performing ''asanas''.

In another tweet, he shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recorded message being screened during the event.

The civic authorities organised several events to promote yoga in the national capital. Events were organised in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi''s (MCD) south, Keshavpuram and Karol Bagh zones.

''(Delhi) Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi participated in International Day of Yoga 2023 programme at Subhas Nagar Community Centre, MCD West Zone with Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal and Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti,'' the civic body said in a tweet.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised yoga day events at eight locations -- Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Kartavya Path, New Moti Bagh-IAS Residences area, Sanjay Jheel, Singapore Park and Central Park-Connaught Place.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhayay participated in the event at Nehru Park.

''Yoga is such an eternal means of establishing harmony between body and mind, regular practice of which awakens a new self-consciousness in man,'' he said in a tweet. He also posted pictures of him performing ''asanas''.

He said yoga has become a symbol of global brotherhood due to the efforts of Modi.

This was the first time that yoga day was celebrated at Kartavya Path following its redevelopment and rechristening last year.

Recorded messages from Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were broadcast on LED screens at all locations.

In his video message, Modi, who is on an official State Visit to the US, said Indians have welcomed new ideas, conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

Dhankhar led the national celebration in Madhya Prades''s Jabalpur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the celebration on the Parliament House premises while other Union ministers performed yoga in different cities.

LG Saxena participated in an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority at Bansera in Sarai Kale Khan.

''Our sages discovered yoga. It is one of the keys to health where there is no expenditure. PM Modi took it on an international level. We all should adopt it,'' Saxena told PTI after the event.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwan Mann for staying away from Yoga functions.

''Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal issued a controversial statement on yoga classes in Delhi and claimed that the Punjab government was organising free yoga classes in the state but the AAP leaders' conduct today has shown that they have no concern for yoga which is being today cherished worldwide,'' he said.

Neither Delhi nor Punjab governments organised any official Yoga Day function nor did the two chief ministers issue any Yoga Day picture on social media, he alleged.

''Similarly, we have not seen any picture of any Delhi minister doing yoga today,'' he added.

