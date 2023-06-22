Modi invites US students to India as he kicks off official visit
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 01:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 01:20 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged American students to come to India during his first official stop in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, as he met with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.
Hundreds of United States teachers are already in India, participating in a tech partnership, Modi said.
