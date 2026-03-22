Shocking Exits: Al Ahly and Pyramids Out of African Champions League

In a surprising turn of events, Pyramids and record champions Al Ahly were eliminated from the African Champions League quarter-finals. The Egyptian teams were defeated by Morocco's Royal Armed Forces and Tunisia's Esperance, respectively, on a somber night for Egyptian football.

Pyramids endured a 3-2 aggregate defeat despite a first-leg draw, ending their title defense and hopes for consecutive championships. Al Ahly, with a record 12 titles, faced a 4-2 aggregate defeat.

The Egyptian clubs' departure clears the path for Royal Armed Forces and Esperance, who now progress to the semi-finals, aiming for further success in the prestigious continental tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)