Power Struggles: Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukrainian Regions

Russian attacks have claimed the lives of four people in southeastern Ukraine, leaving the northern region of Chernihiv without power, local officials reported on Saturday.

The governor of Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, stated that an attack in the morning in Zaporizhzhia city led to the deaths of a man and a woman while injuring six others, including two children. Additionally, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two fatalities were reported following attacks southeast of Dnipro, with injuries sustained in multiple locations.

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the widespread nature of Russian strikes across eastern and southern Ukraine, despite efforts to restore power after a drone strike in Chernihiv. The Chernihiv region borders Russia and Belarus, and its capital was entirely without power, highlighting the regional challenges stemming from ongoing energy-targeted bombardment.

(With inputs from agencies.)