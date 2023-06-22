Left Menu

US President, First Lady receive PM Modi at White House

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House.Earlier in the day, Jill Biden hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation NSF, where they participated at an event to highlight shared priorities of India and the US around education and workforce.On Thursday, President Joe Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 06:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 06:34 IST
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and they gathered for an intimate dinner.

Before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting. ''When friends meet! PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden and family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. According to the White House, this evening, the president, the first lady and the prime minister Modi also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House.

Earlier in the day, Jill Biden hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF), where they participated at an event to highlight shared priorities of India and the US around education and workforce.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests. Prime Minister Modi visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said. Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

