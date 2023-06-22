Left Menu

Opposition meet: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Bihar's Patna

Ahead of the mega meeting of key Opposition forces in Patna on June 23, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday arrived in Bihar's Patna.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 11:58 IST
Opposition meet: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Bihar's Patna
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Bihar's Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the mega meeting of key Opposition forces in Patna on June 23, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday arrived in Bihar's Patna. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will convene a meeting of top Opposition leaders as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the next general elections.

The meeting will be attended by Congress, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Uddhav Thackeray and many more leaders in Patna. The meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against PM Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.

The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023