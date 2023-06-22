Left Menu

Hopeful of constructive opposition meet: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoped that the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday would be constructive and asserted that the BJP must be defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls to save the country from disaster.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 16:06 IST
Hopeful of constructive opposition meet: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoped that the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday would be constructive and asserted that the BJP must be defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls to save the country from disaster. Banerjee, who has been critical of the BJP's ''mishandling'' of the situation in Manipur, said it is due to the policies of the saffron camp that the northeastern state is on the boil and the convening of the all-party meeting on June 24 was a ''late decision''. ''Tomorrow is our opposition meeting. We hope it will be good and collective decisions will be taken. I feel that to save the country from disaster, people will vote against the BJP,'' she told reporters on Thursday.

Top leaders of opposition parties will meet in the Bihar capital to chalk out a roadmap for forming an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Asked about the all-party meeting on Manipur convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 24, Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress would be represented by the party's leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien.

''It is too late now. I had requested the Centre to allow me to visit Manipur, but I received a letter yesterday informing me about the all-party meeting,'' she said. Banerjee said the Centre failed to restore peace in Manipur, where ethnic violence has claimed more than 100 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023