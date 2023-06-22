Mamata reaches Patna for oppn meet
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Patna on Thursday to take part in the meeting of opposition leaders scheduled a day later.
The Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP.
The voluble leader took no queries from reporters at the airport, and waved at them from inside her car.
She drove straight to the 5, Desh Ratna Marg residence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, where she is also likely to meet his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.
