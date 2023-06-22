Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:16 IST
Mamata reaches Patna for oppn meet
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Patna on Thursday to take part in the meeting of opposition leaders scheduled a day later.

The Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP.

The voluble leader took no queries from reporters at the airport, and waved at them from inside her car.

She drove straight to the 5, Desh Ratna Marg residence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, where she is also likely to meet his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

