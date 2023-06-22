Left Menu

Opposition meet: Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann arrive at Patna Sahib Gurudwara in Bihar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived at Patna Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:11 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived at Patna Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers on Thursday. They are in the city to attend the Joint Opposition meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will convene a meeting of top Opposition leaders as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the next general elections. The meeting will be attended by Congress, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Uddhav Thackeray and many more leaders in Patna.

The meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against PM Modi and the BJP government at the Centre. The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

