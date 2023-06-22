PM Modi says looking forward to talks with President Biden
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was looking forward to his talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House here.
Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US, said he was confident that his discussions with Biden will further strengthen relations between India and the US.
''Looking forward to today's talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations,'' Modi said.
Modi was responding to a tweet by Biden welcoming him to the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Biden
- India-USA
- Narendra Modi
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India says plane carrying passengers stranded in Russia takes off for San Francisco
Air India says plane carrying passengers stranded in Russia takes off for San Francisco
Air India flight AI173 departs for destination San Francisco after making emergency landing in Russia: Official
US lawmakers urge Biden admin to address visa wait time issue in India on priority basis
FIH Hockey Pro League: India suffer 1-4 defeat against hosts Netherlands