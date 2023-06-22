Left Menu

PM Modi says looking forward to talks with President Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was looking forward to his talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House here.

Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US, said he was confident that his discussions with Biden will further strengthen relations between India and the US.

''Looking forward to today's talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations,'' Modi said.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Biden welcoming him to the White House.

