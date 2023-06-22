India's majority community has ensured secularism in India: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said there is secularism in India due to the commitment of the majority community in the country to ''inclusivity, co-existence and tolerance''.

Naqvi, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala, also claimed that the Constitutional and social commitment of the majority community of India has ensured that socio-economic-educational, religious and other rights of minorities are absolutely safe and secure in the country.

''Indian society believes in the eternal essence of harmonious co-existence of the minorities. We should not allow any pernicious propaganda to disturb India's fabric of social harmony,'' the BJP leader claimed. ''The repeated and deliberate attempt by some evil elements to hurt the faith and sentiments of the majority community is a vicious conspiracy to weaken our strength of unity in diversity. We have to be united to defeat any such ill designs,'' he contended while speaking at a press conference held at Vadakara here on the last day of his three-day visit to the state.

He said the largest number of minorities live in India with ''equal rights and participation in prosperity and empowerment''.

However, some destructive and divisive forces are involved in ''communal criminal conspiracy'' to ruin India's strength of inclusivity and tolerance, he claimed, adding that such forces raise the ''bogey of Islamophobia, intolerance and so-called discrimination against minorities only to defame India at the international level''.

He went on to allege that ''unfortunately, some political parties in India compete with each other to help such anti-India forces.'' He also claimed that the mood of the nation was for a third term for the Narendra Modi government as he has ensured ''dignity, prosperity with stability and credibility'' for the country and also increased its global stature under his leadership.

Naqvi, in an apparent reference to the Congress, claimed that a ''democratically defeated, demolished and demoralised dynasty'' was unable to ''digest'' the progress achieved by the Modi government.

On the last day of his Kerala visit, the BJP leader participated in various programmes in Vadakara.

