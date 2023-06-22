Left Menu

Maha govt fighting like cowards by using probe agencies: Aaditya on ED action, security downgrade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:55 IST
Amid Enforcement Directorate action in connection with alleged COVID jumbo facility irregularities and reduction in his and his family's security, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra was scared and was fighting like cowards.

The ED, which is probing alleged irregularities in the allotment of contract to a firm to operate a jumbo COVID facility had on Wednesday and Thursday raided some places connected to close aides of Thackeray as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

The ED also surveyed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Central Purchase Department office in Byculla in south Mumbai during the day.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said his party was fighting for democracy in the country, which was leading to action by probe agencies of the Union and state governments.

Action against his close aides are due to the 'morcha' (protest march) announced for July 1 by the Shiv Sena (UBT) against alleged corruption in the BMC, the former state environment minister claimed.

''The government is very scared and they are fighting like cowards by using Central agencies. If you want to fight, we are ready to face the polls, but then they have to come to the battlefield. The country and the world are watching that democracy has been murdered in the state,'' Thackeray said.

Thackeray also visited aide Suraj Chavan, the secretary of Shiv Sena (UBT) youth wing Yuva Sena, whose premises were searched by the ED on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

