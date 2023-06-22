Nadda reaches Jharsuguda on two-day Odisha visit

Left Menu

He will then address a rally at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium.He is also scheduled to meet prominent persons of the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat at Bhawanipatna.Pujari said party workers were encouraged by Naddas visit.

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in Jharsuguda on a two-day visit to Odisha.

Nadda was welcomed at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport here by BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, among other leaders of the party.

He inaugurated the party's newly-constructed district office and interacted with leaders and workers of the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. He will spend the night at the MCL Guesthouse in Burla.

On Friday, Nadda will visit Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, and offer prayers at the Maa Manikeswari temple. He will then address a rally at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium.

He is also scheduled to meet prominent persons of the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat at Bhawanipatna.

Pujari said party workers were encouraged by Nadda's visit. He had last visited the state in December last year, and addressed public meetings at Tumudibandha in Kandhamal district and Chilika in Khurda district.

BJD vice president Prasanna Acharya said it is natural that the BJP workers are encouraged by Nadda's visit. ''But, it will make no difference to the BJD's popularity.'' Congress leader Jaydev Jena said that visit will have no impact as people are angry over inflation and unemployment.

