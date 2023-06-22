2024 Lok Sabha election will be fought on people's issues: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of mega Opposition meet

Ahead of the Opposition parties' meeting in Patna on June 23, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be fought on people's issues not on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This election (2024 Lok Sabha election) will not be fought in the name of a particular person. This is an election for the people of the country, so it will be fought on their issues. It will be not in the name of Modi," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The stage is set in Patna for the meeting of the anti-BJP opposition parties where leaders of the 20 Opposition parties are scheduled to participate. The meeting is expected to unveil their 'common minimum programme' for taking on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Yadav said that the Opposition parties' meeting is a sign that there will be a change in the time to come.

"Everyone has clearly said that the meeting is a sign that there will be a change in the time to come. Change is necessary because people's issues are the most important," Yadav added. Meanwhile, posters and banners hailing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav appeared in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened convene a meeting of top Opposition leaders on Friday in Patna as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against PM Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the general elections in 2024. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Opposition parties, including the Congress to clarify their stand on the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been putting pressure on the Congress and has constantly been attacking the grand old party on the issue. According to sources, Congress has prepared a plan to get back at the two leaders -Kejriwal and Mamata- in the meeting.

"While we say that the Modi government is dictatorial and using investigative agencies and occupying constitutional institutions, the attitude of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and the Trinamool Congress in Bengal is the same as that of the Modi government," Congress sources said. "Will remind Mamta-Kejriwal how they benefited BJP by contesting elections in different states. Mamata and Kejriwal kept taking a different stand from the opposition on issues like Article 370, the Vice President, all of which helped the BJP government. In such a scenario, before they seek support for the ordinance, all these issues should be cleared for the future," the sources said.

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "Presently the goal of everyone should be to come together against the Modi government. Everyone may have small issues, be it Kejriwal ji or Mamata, the Congress, the RJD or JDU but the big goal should be to put up a united fight." The Congress, say sources will likely advise all opposition parties to focus on the issues, programs and policies of the people instead of 'Modi Hatao' (Remove PM Modi).

The Friday meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)