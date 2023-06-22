Left Menu

"No one will miss him": Sandeep Dikshit on Arvind Kejriwal threatening to 'pull out' of opposition meeting in Patna

AAP is counting on the Congress' support which has the highest number of MPs in the upper house of the parliament where the BJP does not have the majority.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:33 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he allegedly threatened to "pull out" of the opposition meeting in Patna in case the grand old party does not support the Aam Aadmi Party's fight against Centre's ordinance pertaining to control of services in the national capital. "No one will miss him (Arvind Kejriwal) if he doesn't attend the meeting. We always knew that he (Kejriwal) was searching for excuses not to go to this meeting," Dikshit said.

AAP sources said that if the Congress party would not support the party against the Centre's ordinance in the opposition party meeting in Patna scheduled on June 23, then the party will walk out of the meeting. CM Kejriwal has met various opposition leaders to seek their support when the ordinance will be brought into the Parliament during the monsoon season. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and its leader Rahul Gandhi have not given an audience to Kejriwal who has been pushing to put Ordinance on the top agenda in the opposition meeting.

AAP is counting on the Congress' support which has the highest number of MPs in the upper house of the parliament where the BJP does not have the majority. "In the meeting on June 23, Congress will have to clear the stand on the ordinance in front of everyone," Kejriwal said.

The Friday meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

