Biden says his comment on Xi being a dictator did not undermine China relationship
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:41 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he did not think his comment referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator had undermined or complicated the U.S. relationship with China.
"I don't think it's had any real consequence," Biden told reporters at the White House.
China described Biden's initial comment as a provocation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement